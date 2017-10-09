Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.59.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $205,992.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 140,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,045,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $202,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,350 shares of company stock worth $937,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE ALK) traded down 0.42% during trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 328,045 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $101.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

