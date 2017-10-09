AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) and Handy & Harman (HNH) Head-To-Head Contrast

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) and Handy & Harman (NASDAQ:HNH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get AK Steel Holding Corporation alerts:

This table compares AK Steel Holding Corporation and Handy & Harman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK Steel Holding Corporation 1.88% 735.25% 6.22% Handy & Harman 0.91% 4.84% 1.01%

Risk & Volatility

AK Steel Holding Corporation has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Handy & Harman has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AK Steel Holding Corporation and Handy & Harman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 9 5 0 2.36 Handy & Harman 0 0 0 0 N/A

AK Steel Holding Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. Given AK Steel Holding Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AK Steel Holding Corporation is more favorable than Handy & Harman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Handy & Harman shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Handy & Harman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AK Steel Holding Corporation and Handy & Harman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK Steel Holding Corporation $5.96 billion 0.29 $718.20 million $0.37 15.08 Handy & Harman $957.45 million 0.40 $110.27 million $0.71 43.66

AK Steel Holding Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Handy & Harman. AK Steel Holding Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Handy & Harman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AK Steel Holding Corporation beats Handy & Harman on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AK Steel Holding Corporation Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico. These operations produce flat-rolled carbon, specialty stainless and electrical steels that it sells in sheet and strip form, and carbon and stainless steel that it finishes into welded steel tubing. It also produces metallurgical coal through its subsidiary, AK Coal Resources, Inc. In addition, the Company operates trading companies in Mexico and Europe that buy and sell steel and steel products and other materials.

Handy & Harman Company Profile

Handy & Harman Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company’s segments include Joining Materials, Tubing, Building Materials, Performance Materials, Electrical Products, and Kasco Blades and Route Repair Services (Kasco). Joining Materials fabricates precious metals and their alloys into brazing alloys. Tubing manufactures a range of steel tubing products. Building Materials manufactures and supplies products to the commercial construction and building industries. Performance Materials manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon and aramid materials. Electrical Products segment designs, manufactures and markets power electronics and power protection, among others. Kasco provides meat-room blade products, repair services and resale products for the meat and deli departments of supermarkets and restaurants, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.