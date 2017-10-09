AHL Partners LLP Increases Position in Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)

AHL Partners LLP lifted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE SNA) opened at 149.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.35. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $140.83 and a 12 month high of $181.73.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.87 million. Snap-On had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post $10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBR & Co set a $205.00 price target on Snap-On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Snap-On from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 18,418 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $2,717,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

