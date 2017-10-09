AHL Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Harris Corporation (HRS)

AHL Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,328 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Harris Corporation were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Harris Corporation by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Harris Corporation by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Harris Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Harris Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harris Corporation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harris Corporation alerts:

In other Harris Corporation news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 50,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $5,947,472.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $1,677,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,357 shares of company stock worth $8,643,111. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AHL Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Harris Corporation (HRS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ahl-partners-llp-decreases-holdings-in-harris-corporation-hrs.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRS. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Harris Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Harris Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harris Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) opened at 135.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18. Harris Corporation has a one year low of $88.89 and a one year high of $135.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Harris Corporation had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Harris Corporation’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harris Corporation will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Harris Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Harris Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.47%.

Harris Corporation Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.