AHL Partners LLP Cuts Position in Enersys (ENS)

AHL Partners LLP trimmed its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Enersys worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enersys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enersys by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enersys by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enersys alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ahl-partners-llp-cuts-position-in-enersys-ens.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. Sidoti raised Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Enersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Enersys (NYSE ENS) opened at 68.41 on Monday. Enersys has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.77 million. Enersys had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enersys will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Enersys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Enersys

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.