Aegon NV (AEG) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,296,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Aegon NV worth $42,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aegon NV by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,166,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 118,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon NV by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 146,640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aegon NV by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Aegon NV during the second quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegon NV by 24.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151,183 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegon NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aegon NV in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegon NV from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Aegon NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) traded up 1.0290% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.5768. 811,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.5302 and a beta of 1.35. Aegon NV has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Aegon NV had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aegon NV will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

Aegon NV announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase 51,860,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.1522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Aegon NV’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. Aegon NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Aegon NV Profile

Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management.

