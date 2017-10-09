Advisory Research Inc. Maintains Holdings in Roche Holding Ltd. (RHHBY)

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Roche Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RHHBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,090 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holding were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Roche Holding during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in Roche Holding by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its stake in Roche Holding by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roche Holding by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayerweather Charles grew its stake in Roche Holding by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RHHBY. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche Holding in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche Holding in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG cut shares of Roche Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Roche Holding in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Roche Holding Ltd. (RHHBY) traded down 0.76% during trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 170,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $214.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. Roche Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

About Roche Holding

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

