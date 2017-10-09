Advisory Research Inc. Holds Stake in FS Investment Corporation (FSIC)

Advisory Research Inc. maintained its stake in FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.37% of FS Investment Corporation worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSIC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS Investment Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Investment Corporation alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $143,811.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $181,177. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisory Research Inc. Holds Stake in FS Investment Corporation (FSIC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/advisory-research-inc-holds-stake-in-fs-investment-corporation-fsic.html.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) remained flat at $8.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,651 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. FS Investment Corporation has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.80.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FS Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS Investment Corporation will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2228 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. FS Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.26%.

FSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FS Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FS Investment Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

FS Investment Corporation Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.