Advisory Research Inc. Has $12,925,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)

Advisory Research Inc. held its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,647 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 187,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 15,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $708,313.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,892.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE HOG) traded down 0.58% on Monday, hitting $45.94. 429,507 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

