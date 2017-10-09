Advisor Group Inc. Invests $458,000 in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Stock

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Peoples Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 361.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 37,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 23,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director S Craig Beam sold 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $268,100.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,987 shares of company stock worth $436,142. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) opened at 33.97 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $612.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

