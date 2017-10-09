Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 61,429 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 156.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 247,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 148.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 85,941 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. alerts:

In related news, COO Adam M. Goldstein sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $14,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,607,898.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 210,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $24,406,075.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,093,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,079 shares of company stock valued at $56,139,855. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/advisor-group-inc-buys-2-shares-of-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl.html.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) opened at 123.39 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post $7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.