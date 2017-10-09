Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 456 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,152,000 after purchasing an additional 549,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,039,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) opened at 34.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.14. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $205,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

