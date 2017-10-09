Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Holdings Held by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC maintained its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE AAP) traded down 1.43% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 231,071 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. Advance Auto Parts Inc has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $177.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts Inc will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

