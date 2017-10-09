ADT Corp (ADT) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

News headlines about ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADT Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 45.8385671928596 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ADT Corp (ADT) remained flat at $41.98 during trading on Monday. ADT Corp has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98.

About ADT Corp

The ADT Corporation (ADT) is a provider of electronic security, interactive home and business automation, and monitoring services for residences and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products and services include home and business solutions, and home health services. The Company’s brands include ADT, ADT Pulse and Companion Service.

