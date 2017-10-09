Adidas AG (ADDYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Adidas AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Adidas AG from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Adidas AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adidas AG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) traded up 1.31% on Monday, reaching $114.38. 22,449 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82. Adidas AG has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adidas AG by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adidas AG by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Adidas AG by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adidas AG during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adidas AG during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adidas AG Company Profile

Adidas AG and its subsidiaries design, develop, produce and market a range of athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Company’s segments include Western Europe; North America; Greater China; Russia/CIS; Latin America; Japan; Middle East, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific; TaylorMade-adidas Golf; Runtastic and Other centrally managed business.

