Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. JMP Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.42.

Acuity Brands (AYI) opened at 174.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $261.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $957.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Acuity Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Black sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $1,114,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 661.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

