Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Earns Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued their sell rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) opened at 25.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 766,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $14,734,045.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. RA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 900,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 410,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,476,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 851,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 64,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

