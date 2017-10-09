Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Acceleron Pharma worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 11.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 46.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,682,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 534,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 57.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,005,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after buying an additional 330,635 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) opened at 38.15 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 44.67% and a negative net margin of 724.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post ($2.69) EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 13,065 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $462,631.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,160.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Quisel sold 5,113 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $196,441.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $2,518,117 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

