Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) will announce $3.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 million. Acceleron Pharma posted sales of $3.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $3.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 million to $15.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma Inc. alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 724.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

XLRN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $462,631.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,160.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $614,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $2,518,117 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 969.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 9,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ XLRN) traded up 1.83% on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 179,918 shares. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company’s market cap is $1.50 billion.

WARNING: “Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Million” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/acceleron-pharma-inc-xlrn-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-3-35-million.html.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.