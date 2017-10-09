ABIOMED (ABMD) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

ABIOMED (NASDAQ: ABMD) is one of 82 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ABIOMED to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ABIOMED and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 16.13% 13.03% 10.98% ABIOMED Competitors -327.91% -35.29% -12.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ABIOMED and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 0 1 7 0 2.88 ABIOMED Competitors 250 1808 3238 105 2.59

ABIOMED currently has a consensus target price of $167.57, suggesting a potential downside of 4.18%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 7.52%. Given ABIOMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

ABIOMED has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABIOMED’s peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of ABIOMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ABIOMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABIOMED and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $474.78 million $110.92 million 103.48 ABIOMED Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -69.19

ABIOMED’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ABIOMED. ABIOMED is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ABIOMED beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart. The Company’s product portfolio includes the Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella RP, Impella LD, Impella 5.0 and AB5000. The Company’s products are used in the cardiac catheterization lab (cath lab), by interventional cardiologists, the electrophysiology lab, the hybrid lab and in the heart surgery suite by heart surgeons.

