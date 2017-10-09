Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) opened at 17.70 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $713.08 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $18.90.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,746.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.