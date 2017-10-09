Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lessened by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 4.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $3,307,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $98,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

