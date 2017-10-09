9,866,319 Shares in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,866,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,599,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 6.16% of Mountain Province Diamonds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) opened at 3.05 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $488.72 million. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

