7,100 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 69,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 161,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded up 1.74% on Monday, hitting $42.05. 442,994 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.32.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $569.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

