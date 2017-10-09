6,094 Shares in VCA Inc (WOOF) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VCA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VCA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VCA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VCA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VCA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

VCA Inc (NASDAQ WOOF) remained flat at $92.98 during midday trading on Monday. 21,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. VCA Inc has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.75 million. VCA had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VCA Inc will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of VCA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of VCA in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company operating in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through five segments: animal hospitals (Animal Hospital), veterinary diagnostic laboratories (Laboratory), veterinary medical technology (Medical Technology), Vetstreet and Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc (Camp Bow Wow).

