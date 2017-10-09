$587.53 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) will post $587.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming Corporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.00 million and the highest is $594.60 million. Boyd Gaming Corporation posted sales of $531.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will report full year sales of $587.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Boyd Gaming Corporation had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $599.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. BidaskClub raised shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 166,700 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

In other Boyd Gaming Corporation news, insider William S. Boyd sold 76,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,927,050.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,521. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 105,482.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,205,000 after buying an additional 10,403,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 531.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 1,193,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 373.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,482,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 1,169,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 1,386.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 1,155,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $26,973,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming Corporation

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

