448,781 Shares in OVID THERAPEUTC (OVID) Purchased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in OVID THERAPEUTC (NASDAQ:OVID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 448,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.82% of OVID THERAPEUTC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OVID THERAPEUTC in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OVID THERAPEUTC in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OVID THERAPEUTC in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in OVID THERAPEUTC in the second quarter valued at about $6,739,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OVID THERAPEUTC in the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 15,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $109,638.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,601,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OVID THERAPEUTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OVID THERAPEUTC (NASDAQ:OVID) traded up 0.60% on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. OVID THERAPEUTC has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The firm’s market cap is $207.39 million.

OVID THERAPEUTC (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that OVID THERAPEUTC will post ($3.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OVID THERAPEUTC

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (Ovid) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead drug candidate is OV101. The Company’s second lead drug candidate is OV935. OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist.

