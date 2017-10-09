3,909 Shares in DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology Company. by 30,928.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,771,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,568,000 after buying an additional 20,704,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,006,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. in the second quarter valued at about $1,032,608,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. in the second quarter valued at about $932,573,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. in the second quarter valued at about $514,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (DXC) opened at 87.44 on Monday. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $87.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 275.84 and a beta of 1.04.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.34. DXC Technology Company. had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. DXC Technology Company.’s payout ratio is -378.95%.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology Company. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DXC Technology Company. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DXC Technology Company. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology Company. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $4,671,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 40,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $3,339,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,135.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,666 shares of company stock valued at $29,091,539 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company. Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

