361 Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in State Street Corporation (STT)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. State Street Corporation makes up 1.3% of 361 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 73.3% in the second quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,575,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street Corporation alerts:

State Street Corporation (NYSE STT) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.88. 378,369 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.31. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street Corporation had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post $6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. State Street Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of State Street Corporation from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of State Street Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of State Street Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, insider Hannah M. Grove sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $296,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia C. Fawcett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $820,385. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/361-capital-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-state-street-corporation-stt.html.

State Street Corporation Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.