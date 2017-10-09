3,608 Shares in PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PACCAR by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in PACCAR by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 19,884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 2,786 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $189,141.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ PCAR) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,399 shares. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post $4.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

