$349.55 Million in Sales Expected for GATX Corporation (GATX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) will post $349.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GATX Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.30 million and the lowest is $345.80 million. GATX Corporation reported sales of $362.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX Corporation will report full-year sales of $349.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GATX Corporation.

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.64 million. GATX Corporation had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GATX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on GATX Corporation from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised GATX Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on GATX Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised GATX Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GATX Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

GATX Corporation (GATX) traded down 0.63% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,238 shares. GATX Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. GATX Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, VP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,910 shares of GATX Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $170,817.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,914.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GATX Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in GATX Corporation by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GATX Corporation by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in GATX Corporation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX Corporation

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

