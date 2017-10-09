3,210 Shares in PVH Corp. (PVH) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. by 28.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in PVH Corp. by 53.3% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in PVH Corp. in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH Corp. in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH Corp. by 24.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Holmes sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $108,068.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $1,110,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,787. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) traded down 1.84% during trading on Monday, hitting $125.18. 139,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PVH Corp. had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.67%. PVH Corp.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PVH Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company set a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $148.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

About PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

