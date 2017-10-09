$27.08 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $27.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.40 million. AXT reported sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $27.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $98.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $120.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) opened at 9.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 92,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $793,331.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,213,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 284,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,629,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,123,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 343,758 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $6,084,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

