2,413 Shares in Boeing Company (The) (BA) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.21.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE BA) opened at 258.58 on Monday. Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $259.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.22.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $1,018,447.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $32,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

