18,950 Shares in IDEX Corporation (IEX) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX Corporation by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEX Corporation news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,343,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $692,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,909,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEX Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX Corporation from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE IEX) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.99. 34,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.43 million. IDEX Corporation had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post $4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About IDEX Corporation

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

