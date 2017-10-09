18,388 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,509.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,962 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,755,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,018,000 after purchasing an additional 923,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 462,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 401,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 936.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 377,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 341,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger Inc. alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.06. 54,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average is $182.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $262.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.09. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post $10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down previously from $202.50) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $174.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/18388-shares-in-w-w-grainger-inc-gww-purchased-by-bluecrest-capital-management-ltd.html.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.