-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Endocyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.51). Endocyte posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Endocyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endocyte.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 61,437.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

ECYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Endocyte from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endocyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endocyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECYT. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endocyte by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endocyte by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Endocyte by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Endocyte by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Endocyte by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endocyte (ECYT) traded down 9.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,874 shares. Endocyte has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $220.96 million.

