$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

UTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE UTI) opened at 3.36 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $83.18 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as measured by total average undergraduate full-time enrollment and graduates. The Company offers undergraduate degree or diploma programs at approximately 12 campuses across the United States under the banner of various brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (collectively, MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

