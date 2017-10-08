Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 246 Shares of ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,106,000 after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,286,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,840,000 after acquiring an additional 267,064 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,673,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 339,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 2,393 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $261,267.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 19,912 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $2,098,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,842.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,858 shares of company stock valued at $13,029,300. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/zurich-insurance-group-ltd-fi-sells-246-shares-of-manpowergroup-man.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE MAN) opened at 122.12 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $122.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.