Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,715 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,544,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,983,672,000 after purchasing an additional 439,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,821,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,600,000 after purchasing an additional 516,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,962,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,233,000 after purchasing an additional 204,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,971,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after purchasing an additional 649,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.77.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Oates sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $160,023.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 158 shares of company stock valued at $13,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) opened at 81.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.09. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $86.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

