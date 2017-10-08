Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Holds Holdings in Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI continued to hold its position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) opened at 51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.13. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

