Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.34 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

