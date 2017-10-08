Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.18.

Zendesk (ZEN) opened at 31.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The company’s market cap is $3.13 billion. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $38,722.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,608.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $51,408.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,241.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,980 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zendesk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

