Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HK. Barclays PLC reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.43.

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) opened at 6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. Halcon Resources Corporation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $898.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.99.

In other news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darryl Schall purchased 10,000 shares of Halcon Resources Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,431.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698,219 shares of company stock worth $42,879,049 over the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halcon Resources Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 260,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

