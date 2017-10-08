Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Owing to its large international presence, Wyndham is exposed to headwinds in the regions where it operates. Despite immense growth potential, a sluggish economy in Brazil, uncertainty in Africa, macroeconomic factors in Venezuela and China are likely to keep revenues under pressure. The company expects soft demand in oil-producing regions to continue to hurt RevPAR too. Meanwhile, although the new owner strategy is expected to benefit its timeshare business in the long run, it is currently weighing on the company’s EBITDA. Nevertheless, Wyndham’s robust developmental pipeline, prudent acquisitions and strong loyalty program should boost growth. It has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters and estimates are stable ahead of its third-quarter earnings release. Still, currency movements might continue to hurt results as has been the case over the past few quarters.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WYN. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Wyndham Worldwide Corp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) opened at 107.05 on Thursday. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $107.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 91.17% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $31,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

