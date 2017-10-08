Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teekay Corporation (TK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Shipping Corporation is a leading provider of international crude oil and petroleum product transportation services through the world’s largest fleet of medium size oil tankers. The Company’s modern fleet provides such transportation services to major oil companies, major oil traders and government agencies, principally in the region spanning from the Red Sea to the U.S. West Coast. “

TK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teekay Corporation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Teekay Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Teekay Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Teekay Corporation (TK) opened at 8.80 on Thursday. Teekay Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $759.08 million.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Teekay Corporation had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Corporation will post ($1.26) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Teekay Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,606,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after buying an additional 131,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 88,261 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 82,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Corporation

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

