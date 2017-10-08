Zacks Investment Research Lowers StarTek, Inc. (SRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

SRT has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on StarTek from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) opened at 12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of -0.06. StarTek has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $14.78.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StarTek had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that StarTek will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 8,617.8% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 784,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 775,427 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the second quarter worth $1,383,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 292.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 94,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 89,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider, delivering customer care solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Nearshore and Offshore. As of December 31, 2016, its Domestic segment included the operations of 13 facilities in the United States and one facility in Canada; its Offshore segment included the operations of four facilities in the Philippines, and its Nearshore segment included the operations of two facilities in Honduras and one facility in Jamaica.

