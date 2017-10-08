Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.53.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.88. 342,856 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 2.84. OneMain Holdings has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $31.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). OneMain Holdings had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,776,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,004,000 after purchasing an additional 789,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,401,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 172,224 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,641,000 after purchasing an additional 102,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 676,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,416,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.

