Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Global PLC (LILA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty LiLAC Group is a cable company. The Company provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony and mobile services primarily in Europe, Chile, Puerto Rico and internationally. Liberty LiLAC Group is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LILA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILA) opened at 24.66 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.23 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 989,600.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global PLC in the second quarter worth $212,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,830,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global PLC Company Profile

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, Concepción, Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile.

