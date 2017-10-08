Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Rudolph Technologies reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTEC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 80.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 533.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) opened at 26.40 on Friday. Rudolph Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.13.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

